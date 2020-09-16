Hyundai Samho delivers world's first LNG-powered container ship
SEOUL, Sept. 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shipbuilder Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co. said Wednesday it has delivered the world's first container ship powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG) to a Singaporean shipping company.
The LNG-powered container ship with a capacity of 14,800 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) is one of six ships to be built by Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries for Singapore's Eastern Pacific Shipping in a 2018 deal.
The other ships will be delivered by the third quarter of 2022, the company said.
"The ship has been delivered according to the deal with the shipping company without any delay," Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries said.
Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries is a unit of global shipbuilding giant Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co.
LNG-powered ships are considered an alternative to meet enhanced regulations calling for cutting emissions by more than 30 percent by 2025 compared with 2008 by the International Maritime Organization (IMO).
The IMO is also seeking to further reduce the emission levels by 40 percent by 2030 and by 70 percent by 2050.
In addition, the IMO lowered the sulfur cap on fuel content from 3.5 percent to 0.5 percent from this year.
Sulphur oxides in the atmosphere can lead to acid rain that hurts crops and forests, and causes the acidification of the oceans.
ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Seoul city to unveil promotional tourism video featuring BTS
-
2
BTS leader RM donates 100 mln won to state-run art foundation
-
3
BTS says its years of efforts have exploded with 'Dynamite'
-
4
17 COVID-19 cases reported at major Seoul hospital
-
5
(URGENT) Gov't to spend 3.8 tln won on stimulus cash handouts, 3.77 mln people to benefit: Moon
-
1
Seoul city to unveil promotional tourism video featuring BTS
-
2
BTS says its years of efforts have exploded with 'Dynamite'
-
3
(URGENT) Gov't to spend 3.8 tln won on stimulus cash handouts, 3.77 mln people to benefit: Moon
-
4
U.S. sanctions on Huawei feared to hit S. Korean chip exports to China
-
5
(3rd LD) New virus cases under 200 for week, virus fight still harried by cluster infections
-
1
Telcos expand digital health care services amid pandemic
-
2
Driver who used drugs found responsible for seven-fold collision in Busan
-
3
(LEAD) Schools in greater Seoul area to reopen next week
-
4
New virus cases under 200 for 2 weeks; marked slowdown still not in sight
-
5
(2nd LD) New daily virus cases under 200 for nearly 2 weeks, untraceable infections at worrisome level