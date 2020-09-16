Samsung expands laundry lineup with small-size products
SEOUL, Sept. 16 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. on Wednesday launched new small-size laundry appliances with upgraded artificial intelligence (AI) features to target single-person households and small families.
Samsung added a 10-kilogram front-load washer and a 9-kg dryer to its Grande AI laundry lineup in the South Korean market.
This is the first time Samsung has introduced a new washing machine with 10-kg capacity in the domestic market since 2014.
The tech giant unveiled its Grande AI brand lineup of washing machines and dryers in January.
Samsung said the new Grande AI washer and dryer come in two colors, white and gray, and they will be sold for between 119.9 million won (US$1,020) and 124.9 million won in South Korea.
