KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Sept. 16 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
AmoreG 51,000 DN 500
HyundaiMtr 183,500 UP 4,500
TaekwangInd 684,000 DN 3,000
NEXENTIRE 5,390 UP 10
CHONGKUNDANG 182,500 0
KCC 147,500 DN 1,500
SKBP 170,000 DN 1,500
SsangyongCement 5,670 DN 40
BukwangPharm 33,850 DN 750
ILJIN MATERIALS 49,300 DN 650
LotteFood 309,000 UP 1,000
SKNetworks 5,000 DN 10
ORION Holdings 12,900 0
Daesang 27,000 DN 100
Hanwha 27,200 UP 150
Donga Socio Holdings 112,500 UP 4,500
SK hynix 81,500 DN 400
HyundaiEng&Const 32,400 UP 150
CUCKOO HOMESYS 40,550 DN 900
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP15750 DN150
SamsungF&MIns 190,000 UP 500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 38,350 UP 550
Kogas 25,000 UP 1,050
DaelimInd 83,000 0
DOOSAN 50,000 DN 1,000
Youngpoong 489,500 UP 2,000
KiaMtr 46,750 UP 2,100
DB HiTek 37,600 DN 550
CJ 86,000 UP 3,500
JWPHARMA 38,850 UP 100
LGInt 16,950 UP 350
DongkukStlMill 6,120 UP 20
SBC 10,150 0
Hyundai M&F INS 22,900 UP 100
HITEJINRO 37,950 DN 550
Yuhan 68,400 DN 300
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 65,400 DN 800
ShinhanGroup 28,700 DN 50
CJ LOGISTICS 177,500 UP 15,000
KAL 19,200 UP 50
