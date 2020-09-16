KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
YUNGJIN PHARM 9,240 UP 210
LG Corp. 78,200 UP 200
POSCO CHEMICAL 87,500 DN 800
BoryungPharm 17,500 UP 700
L&L 11,250 DN 150
LOTTE Fine Chem 50,400 DN 2,000
HYUNDAI STEEL 25,250 DN 50
Shinsegae 218,000 UP 1,500
Nongshim 342,500 DN 3,000
SGBC 28,800 DN 600
Hyosung 77,200 DN 1,700
LOTTE 30,400 DN 400
KPIC 159,500 DN 4,500
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 9,180 DN 100
SKC 88,600 UP 200
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 27,200 UP 300
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 449,500 DN 3,000
GS Retail 33,850 DN 350
GCH Corp 26,450 DN 350
LotteChilsung 94,200 DN 100
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,920 UP 100
POSCO 189,000 DN 500
SPC SAMLIP 62,900 DN 200
SAMSUNG SDS 177,500 DN 2,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 23,450 DN 50
KUMHOTIRE 3,835 DN 25
DB INSURANCE 45,700 UP 200
Binggrae 57,100 UP 600
SamsungElec 61,000 0
NHIS 9,530 UP 60
GS E&C 25,500 DN 50
SK Discovery 73,600 DN 4,200
LS 60,800 DN 3,900
GC Corp 259,500 DN 1,500
IlyangPharm 74,700 DN 900
F&F 90,200 DN 900
Ottogi 585,000 DN 1,000
MERITZ SECU 3,285 DN 25
HtlShilla 74,600 DN 900
Hanmi Science 58,800 UP 600
