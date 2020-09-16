SamsungElecMech 140,500 DN 2,500

Hanssem 99,900 UP 3,000

TAEYOUNG E&C 21,600 0

KSOE 86,400 DN 500

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 42,400 DN 750

OCI 65,400 DN 1,300

LS ELECTRIC 59,900 DN 2,100

KorZinc 397,500 DN 4,000

SamsungHvyInd 5,510 DN 30

SYC 63,100 DN 600

HyundaiMipoDock 30,850 UP 150

IS DONGSEO 43,050 UP 500

S-Oil 55,600 UP 200

LG Innotek 168,500 DN 1,000

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 205,500 DN 6,000

HMM 7,450 UP 50

HYUNDAI WIA 43,650 UP 1,000

KumhoPetrochem 100,500 DN 3,000

Mobis 242,500 UP 8,500

HANWHA AEROSPACE 27,100 DN 500

HDC HOLDINGS 11,650 DN 100

S-1 88,500 UP 1,100

Hanchem 148,000 DN 3,500

DWS 24,200 DN 300

UNID 48,600 DN 850

KEPCO 20,500 UP 100

SamsungSecu 31,800 UP 100

KG DONGBU STL 13,500 UP 300

SKTelecom 243,000 DN 3,000

S&T MOTIV 54,100 DN 600

HyundaiElev 42,050 UP 400

AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 22,100 0

Hanon Systems 12,600 UP 50

SK 215,000 UP 3,000

DAEKYO 4,005 UP 20

GKL 12,700 UP 200

Handsome 30,250 DN 650

Asiana Airlines 3,955 DN 40

COWAY 79,500 DN 200

LOTTE SHOPPING 81,400 DN 100

(MORE)