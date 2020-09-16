KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
SamsungElecMech 140,500 DN 2,500
Hanssem 99,900 UP 3,000
TAEYOUNG E&C 21,600 0
KSOE 86,400 DN 500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 42,400 DN 750
OCI 65,400 DN 1,300
LS ELECTRIC 59,900 DN 2,100
KorZinc 397,500 DN 4,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,510 DN 30
SYC 63,100 DN 600
HyundaiMipoDock 30,850 UP 150
IS DONGSEO 43,050 UP 500
S-Oil 55,600 UP 200
LG Innotek 168,500 DN 1,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 205,500 DN 6,000
HMM 7,450 UP 50
HYUNDAI WIA 43,650 UP 1,000
KumhoPetrochem 100,500 DN 3,000
Mobis 242,500 UP 8,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 27,100 DN 500
HDC HOLDINGS 11,650 DN 100
S-1 88,500 UP 1,100
Hanchem 148,000 DN 3,500
DWS 24,200 DN 300
UNID 48,600 DN 850
KEPCO 20,500 UP 100
SamsungSecu 31,800 UP 100
KG DONGBU STL 13,500 UP 300
SKTelecom 243,000 DN 3,000
S&T MOTIV 54,100 DN 600
HyundaiElev 42,050 UP 400
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 22,100 0
Hanon Systems 12,600 UP 50
SK 215,000 UP 3,000
DAEKYO 4,005 UP 20
GKL 12,700 UP 200
Handsome 30,250 DN 650
Asiana Airlines 3,955 DN 40
COWAY 79,500 DN 200
LOTTE SHOPPING 81,400 DN 100
(MORE)
-
1
Seoul city to unveil promotional tourism video featuring BTS
-
2
BTS leader RM donates 100 mln won to state-run art foundation
-
3
BTS says its years of efforts have exploded with 'Dynamite'
-
4
17 COVID-19 cases reported at major Seoul hospital
-
5
(URGENT) Gov't to spend 3.8 tln won on stimulus cash handouts, 3.77 mln people to benefit: Moon
-
1
-
2
-
3
-
4
U.S. sanctions on Huawei feared to hit S. Korean chip exports to China
-
5
Ex-YG chief admits to overseas gambling charges during court hearing
-
1
Driver who used drugs found responsible for seven-fold collision in Busan
-
2
(LEAD) Schools in greater Seoul area to reopen next week
-
3
New virus cases under 200 for 2 weeks; marked slowdown still not in sight
-
4
(2nd LD) New daily virus cases under 200 for nearly 2 weeks, untraceable infections at worrisome level
-
5
