KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
IBK 8,150 DN 20
NamhaeChem 8,540 UP 230
DONGSUH 27,950 DN 100
BGF 4,150 UP 30
SamsungEng 11,300 UP 50
SAMSUNG C&T 111,000 DN 2,500
PanOcean 3,500 0
SAMSUNG CARD 28,850 DN 150
CheilWorldwide 20,550 UP 1,050
KT 23,400 DN 150
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL155500 DN1500
LOTTE TOUR 15,800 DN 50
LG Uplus 11,850 DN 100
SAMSUNG LIFE 64,600 DN 900
KT&G 84,800 UP 100
DHICO 15,700 UP 700
LG Display 16,050 DN 200
Kangwonland 21,500 UP 250
NAVER 307,000 DN 5,000
Kakao 377,000 DN 4,000
NCsoft 822,000 DN 2,000
DSME 24,050 DN 350
DSINFRA 7,840 DN 110
DWEC 2,960 DN 15
Donga ST 95,600 UP 500
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 14,150 UP 150
CJ CheilJedang 393,000 DN 1,000
DongwonF&B 177,500 UP 500
KEPCO KPS 28,100 UP 50
LGH&H 1,506,000 DN 27,000
LGCHEM 687,000 DN 39,000
KEPCO E&C 17,250 DN 100
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 74,700 DN 1,100
HALLA HOLDINGS 29,050 UP 300
HYUNDAI ROTEM 17,100 DN 100
LGELECTRONICS 90,600 DN 1,200
Celltrion 297,000 UP 1,000
Huchems 22,100 DN 300
DAEWOONG PHARM 115,500 DN 1,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 57,700 UP 300
(MORE)
-
1
Seoul city to unveil promotional tourism video featuring BTS
-
2
BTS leader RM donates 100 mln won to state-run art foundation
-
3
BTS says its years of efforts have exploded with 'Dynamite'
-
4
17 COVID-19 cases reported at major Seoul hospital
-
5
(URGENT) Gov't to spend 3.8 tln won on stimulus cash handouts, 3.77 mln people to benefit: Moon
-
-
