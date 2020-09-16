IBK 8,150 DN 20

NamhaeChem 8,540 UP 230

DONGSUH 27,950 DN 100

BGF 4,150 UP 30

SamsungEng 11,300 UP 50

SAMSUNG C&T 111,000 DN 2,500

PanOcean 3,500 0

SAMSUNG CARD 28,850 DN 150

CheilWorldwide 20,550 UP 1,050

KT 23,400 DN 150

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL155500 DN1500

LOTTE TOUR 15,800 DN 50

LG Uplus 11,850 DN 100

SAMSUNG LIFE 64,600 DN 900

KT&G 84,800 UP 100

DHICO 15,700 UP 700

LG Display 16,050 DN 200

Kangwonland 21,500 UP 250

NAVER 307,000 DN 5,000

Kakao 377,000 DN 4,000

NCsoft 822,000 DN 2,000

DSME 24,050 DN 350

DSINFRA 7,840 DN 110

DWEC 2,960 DN 15

Donga ST 95,600 UP 500

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 14,150 UP 150

CJ CheilJedang 393,000 DN 1,000

DongwonF&B 177,500 UP 500

KEPCO KPS 28,100 UP 50

LGH&H 1,506,000 DN 27,000

LGCHEM 687,000 DN 39,000

KEPCO E&C 17,250 DN 100

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 74,700 DN 1,100

HALLA HOLDINGS 29,050 UP 300

HYUNDAI ROTEM 17,100 DN 100

LGELECTRONICS 90,600 DN 1,200

Celltrion 297,000 UP 1,000

Huchems 22,100 DN 300

DAEWOONG PHARM 115,500 DN 1,500

HYUNDAIDEPTST 57,700 UP 300

(MORE)