KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5

All News 15:42 September 16, 2020

KIH 80,600 DN 500
LOTTE Himart 29,900 DN 150
GS 32,900 DN 200
CJ CGV 23,100 DN 350
LIG Nex1 32,000 UP 350
Fila Holdings 37,900 UP 750
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 148,000 UP 3,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 28,450 DN 150
HANWHA LIFE 1,580 UP 5
AMOREPACIFIC 170,000 UP 500
LF 13,450 DN 150
FOOSUNG 10,650 DN 400
SK Innovation 156,500 DN 3,000
POONGSAN 25,100 UP 250
KBFinancialGroup 37,900 DN 450
Hansae 17,000 DN 200
LG HAUSYS 58,500 UP 200
Youngone Corp 30,200 DN 750
KOLON IND 38,800 UP 2,050
HanmiPharm 292,500 UP 500
BNK Financial Group 5,210 UP 20
emart 148,000 UP 3,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY338 00 UP450
KOLMAR KOREA 47,400 DN 200
HANJINKAL 77,600 UP 200
DoubleUGames 78,800 UP 2,500
CUCKOO 95,500 UP 2,200
COSMAX 103,000 DN 2,500
MANDO 33,350 DN 200
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 776,000 UP 3,000
INNOCEAN 53,400 UP 1,000
Doosan Bobcat 27,150 DN 200
H.S.ENTERPRISE 13,300 UP 600
Netmarble 182,500 DN 2,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S229000 DN2000
ORION 140,000 UP 1,000
BGF Retail 120,500 DN 500
SKCHEM 348,000 DN 15,500
HDC-OP 23,500 DN 550
WooriFinancialGroup 8,510 DN 20
(END)

