KBO to hold virtual draft next week
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Sept. 16 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean baseball league will hold its annual amateur draft next week in a virtual format, the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) said Wednesday.
The KBO said the draft will be conducted Monday in line with social distancing guidelines during the coronavirus pandemic, with the draft room set up inside a Seoul hotel to be connected online with front offices of 10 KBO clubs.
It will be the first virtual draft in the history of South Korean professional sports. The women's pro volleyball league will have its virtual draft Tuesday.
The KBO said the draft will begin at 2 p.m. and only a limited number of officials from each club will be present in the draft room. No eligible players, their families, fans or media will be permitted on the ground.
The proceedings will be televised live on cable and on portal sites, and picks will be posted in real time on the KBO's website.
The KBO said 1,133 players have declared their eligibility for this year's draft, and they will be vying for 100 spots up for grabs -- 10 rounds for 10 teams.
The draft will be held in the reverse order of the 2019 regular season records. The Lotte Giants will pick first.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Seoul city to unveil promotional tourism video featuring BTS
-
2
BTS leader RM donates 100 mln won to state-run art foundation
-
3
BTS says its years of efforts have exploded with 'Dynamite'
-
4
17 COVID-19 cases reported at major Seoul hospital
-
5
(URGENT) Gov't to spend 3.8 tln won on stimulus cash handouts, 3.77 mln people to benefit: Moon
-
1
Seoul city to unveil promotional tourism video featuring BTS
-
2
BTS says its years of efforts have exploded with 'Dynamite'
-
3
(URGENT) Gov't to spend 3.8 tln won on stimulus cash handouts, 3.77 mln people to benefit: Moon
-
4
U.S. sanctions on Huawei feared to hit S. Korean chip exports to China
-
5
(2nd LD) New virus cases under 200 for 2 weeks; marked slowdown still not in sight
-
1
Driver who used drugs found responsible for seven-fold collision in Busan
-
2
New virus cases under 200 for 2 weeks; marked slowdown still not in sight
-
3
(LEAD) Schools in greater Seoul area to reopen next week
-
4
(2nd LD) New daily virus cases under 200 for nearly 2 weeks, untraceable infections at worrisome level
-
5
U.S. sanctions on Huawei feared to hit S. Korean chip exports to China