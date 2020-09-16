FM Kang asks Colombia to support S. Korean minister's bid for top WTO post
SEOUL, Sept. 16 (Yonhap) -- Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha asked Colombia to support South Korean Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee's bid for the top job at the World Trade Organization (WTO), Kang's office said Wednesday.
Kang made the appeal during phone talks with her Colombian counterpart, Claudia Blum Capurro de Barberi, earlier in the day, saying that Yoo is the right person to take on the role of restoring multilateralism and to act as a bridge between developed and developing countries, the foreign ministry said in a release.
Yoo is competing against candidates from seven countries -- Mexico, Nigeria, Egypt, Moldova, Kenya, Saudi Arabia and Britain -- for the WTO director generalship. The final result is expected to be delivered in early November.
In Wednesday's talks, Kang and Blum also discussed other bilateral issues, including cooperation in the fight against the coronavirus.
Kang called for the two countries to work closely together for the development and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines. Blum, in response, thanked South Korea for support and for sharing its experience in tackling the virus, saying that Seoul's extensive cooperation has helped her country overcome the virus crisis.
The two ministers also agreed to continue efforts to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the post-pandemic era, particularly in public health and medical-related fields, according to the ministry.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Seoul city to unveil promotional tourism video featuring BTS
-
2
BTS leader RM donates 100 mln won to state-run art foundation
-
3
BTS says its years of efforts have exploded with 'Dynamite'
-
4
17 COVID-19 cases reported at major Seoul hospital
-
5
(URGENT) Gov't to spend 3.8 tln won on stimulus cash handouts, 3.77 mln people to benefit: Moon
-
1
Seoul city to unveil promotional tourism video featuring BTS
-
2
BTS says its years of efforts have exploded with 'Dynamite'
-
3
(URGENT) Gov't to spend 3.8 tln won on stimulus cash handouts, 3.77 mln people to benefit: Moon
-
4
U.S. sanctions on Huawei feared to hit S. Korean chip exports to China
-
5
(2nd LD) New virus cases under 200 for 2 weeks; marked slowdown still not in sight
-
1
Driver who used drugs found responsible for seven-fold collision in Busan
-
2
(LEAD) Schools in greater Seoul area to reopen next week
-
3
New virus cases under 200 for 2 weeks; marked slowdown still not in sight
-
4
(2nd LD) New daily virus cases under 200 for nearly 2 weeks, untraceable infections at worrisome level
-
5
U.S. sanctions on Huawei feared to hit S. Korean chip exports to China