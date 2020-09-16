Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KB Financial chairman likely to serve another 3-year term

All News 16:15 September 16, 2020

SEOUL, Sept. 16 (Yonhap) -- KB Financial Group said Wednesday it has selected chairman Yoon Jong-kyoo as the final candidate for the post of chief of the South Korean banking giant.

Yoon, who has been leading KB Financial since 2014, will begin a third three-year term as KB Financial chairman if approved at the KB Financial's extraordinary shareholders' meeting in November.

Under his leadership, KB Financial has been racing to expand non-banking business in a bid to diversify its revenue sources.

This photo, provided by KB Financial Group, shows its chairman Yoon Jong-kyoo. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#KB Financial
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!