S. Korean Bond Yields on Sep. 16, 2020
All News 16:30 September 16, 2020
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.700 0.699 +0.1
3-year TB 0.910 0.907 +0.3
10-year TB 1.485 1.503 -1.8
2-year MSB 0.831 0.834 -0.3
3-year CB (AA-) 2.233 2.238 -0.5
91-day CD 0.630 0.630 0.0
(END)
