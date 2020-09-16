Civic activists call for heavy punishment against Samsung's Lee in succession case
SEOUL, Sept. 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's civic and labor groups demanded on Wednesday that Samsung Group's heir Lee Jae-yong face heavy punishment for his alleged involvement in a controversial merger deemed to help transfer power at Samsung.
Three groups -- Lawyers for a Democratic Society, or Minbyun; the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions; and People's Solidarity for Participatory Democracy (PSPD) -- held a joint press conference to press for strict and just trials for Lee, who the groups argued committed unlawful activities to gain control of the group.
Earlier this month, prosecutors charged Lee, the vice chairman of Samsung Electronics Co., with unfair trading, stock manipulation, breach of trust in relation to the 2015 merger between two Samsung affiliates seen as a key step toward his succession and alleged accounting fraud at the pharmaceutical unit of Samsung Biologics.
Lawyer Lee Sang-hoon from PSPD said that Lee actively engaged in the merger between Cheil Industries Inc. and Samsung C&T and bribed former President Park Geun-hye in return for favor in pursuit of "personal gains."
They also argued that prosecutors failed to specify in their arraignment the size of financial damages connected to the breach of trust charges.
"The amount of damages inflicted on the National Pension Service (NPS), a major shareholder of Samsung C&T, is estimated to be in the range of 300 billion won (US$255 million) up to a few trillion won," said lawyer Kim Nam-geun from Minbyun. "But the estimated loss was not specified in the indictment," he said.
He referred to the damages to shareholders of Samsung C&T, the value of which was suspected to have been intentionally lowered before the merger to create deal conditions favorable to Lee.
"If the damages are over 5 billion won, aggravated punishment is possible under the Act on the Aggravated Punishment of Specific Economic Crimes," he said, demanding the prosecution explain, during court trials, why they did not do so.
Under the act, one can receive a maximum punishment up to life imprisonment, while breach of trust requires less than 10 years in prison.
The government should move to protect and enhance the rights of minority shareholders, activists said, citing a case in which Samsung Securities staff encouraged minority shareholders to exercise their voting rights even though the act was likely to cause them more harm than good.
Lawyer Kim Jong-bo, also from Minbyun, said Lee should not get away through the so-called 3-5 law under which most chaebol leaders have been sentenced to three years in prison with a stay of execution for five years in similar white-collar crime cases.
