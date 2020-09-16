Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Moon sends letter to Suga, proposes efforts to improve ties

All News 18:29 September 16, 2020

SEOUL, Sept. 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in sent a letter congratulating new Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Wednesday, in which he proposed joint efforts for the development of Seoul-Tokyo relations, Cheong Wa Dae said.

Moon's office reaffirmed that Seoul is ready to hold dialogue with Tokyo anytime.

The president is looking forward to a positive response from Suga, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok.

Moon also sent a separate letter to Shinzo Abe, who abruptly resigned from the job, wishing for him to have a quick health recovery, Kang added.

A combined image of South Korean President Moon Jae-in (L) and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. (Yonhap)

lcd@yna.co.kr
