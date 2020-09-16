(LEAD) Moon sends letter to Suga, proposes efforts to improve ties
(ATTN: UPDATES with more remarks, details)
SEOUL, Sept. 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in sent a letter congratulating new Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Wednesday, in which he proposed joint efforts for the development of Seoul-Tokyo relations, Cheong Wa Dae said.
Moon's office reaffirmed that Seoul is ready to hold dialogue with Tokyo anytime.
Moon is looking forward to a positive response from Suga, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok.
In the letter, Moon suggested that they make joint efforts for the development of relations between the neighboring countries, Kang added.
The president is "ready to sit down anytime with the government of Japan, which is the closest friend geographically and culturally, as well as sharing basic values and strategic interests, for dialogue and communication," the Cheong Wa Dae official said.
The spokesman stated that the South Korean government plans to "cooperate actively with Prime Minister Suga and the new Cabinet, thus wisely overcoming the problem related to shared history and strengthening substantive cooperation in economic, cultural and people-to-people exchange sectors in a forward-looking and mutually beneficial way."
Moon sent a separate letter to Shinzo Abe, who abruptly resigned from the job, noting his efforts toward improving Seoul-Tokyo ties and wishing him a quick health recovery, Kang added.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Seoul city to unveil promotional tourism video featuring BTS
-
2
BTS leader RM donates 100 mln won to state-run art foundation
-
3
BTS says its years of efforts have exploded with 'Dynamite'
-
4
17 COVID-19 cases reported at major Seoul hospital
-
5
(URGENT) Gov't to spend 3.8 tln won on stimulus cash handouts, 3.77 mln people to benefit: Moon
-
1
Seoul city to unveil promotional tourism video featuring BTS
-
2
BTS says its years of efforts have exploded with 'Dynamite'
-
3
(URGENT) Gov't to spend 3.8 tln won on stimulus cash handouts, 3.77 mln people to benefit: Moon
-
4
U.S. sanctions on Huawei feared to hit S. Korean chip exports to China
-
5
(2nd LD) New virus cases under 200 for 2 weeks; marked slowdown still not in sight
-
1
Driver who used drugs found responsible for seven-fold collision in Busan
-
2
New virus cases under 200 for 2 weeks; marked slowdown still not in sight
-
3
(LEAD) Schools in greater Seoul area to reopen next week
-
4
New virus cases in Seoul hit 51 as cluster infections continue
-
5
(2nd LD) New daily virus cases under 200 for nearly 2 weeks, untraceable infections at worrisome level