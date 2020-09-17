Korean-language dailies

-- Parliament turns blind eye to bill on protecting laborers (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Major countries' growth rates rising, except for S. Korea (Kookmin Daily)

-- Ruling party bashed for praising justice minister's son as following independent fighter's spirit (Donga llbo)

-- Suga era kicks off, Moon says always ready to talk (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Japan shows off ultra-right side by filling cabinet with pro-Yasukuni Shrine people (Segye Times)

-- Gov't breaks promise on installment savings program for soldiers (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Gov't views multi-home owners as speculative force (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Thousands of culled animals reburied in several spots (Hankyoreh)

-- Radish, cabbage prices more than double, prepping for 'charye' more expensive (Hankook Ilbo)

-- 'China's presence cannot be ignored, needs to be embraced through bigger order,' says ex-British prime minister (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- LG Chem to spin off battery unit in winning move (Korea Economic Daily)

