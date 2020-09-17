(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Sept. 17)

On the other hand, the looming exit of Huawei from the cellphone market does not necessarily mean a decline in demand for mobile phones. Other Chinese companies such as Xiaomi will likely go all-out to keep their market share and will therefore need to increase their purchases of Korean-made memory chips. As Samsung produces smartphones in its own plants, it will be able to expand its share in the Asian and Latin American markets with rising demand for mid- and low-priced phones.