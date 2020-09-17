(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Sept. 17)

Policymakers cannot accept any wrong in the plan. Lee Ho-seung, senior presidential secretary, said he could not "understand the claim that saving as much as 80,000 won monthly phone bills for a family of four is insignificant." But he has gotten the point entirely wrong. Actually, people are questioning why the blanket subsidy is needed when there is not enough money to help out the needy. The money amounts to 930 billion won. Even the National Assembly Budget Office pointed out the unfairness in the plan because those who are not subscribed to local wireless carriers are excluded.