Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 September 17, 2020

SEOUL, Sept. 17 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 24/19 Rain 20

Incheon 24/20 Rain 20

Suwon 24/19 Rain 30

Cheongju 24/21 Sunny 60

Daejeon 24/20 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 24/19 Rain 30

Gangneung 25/20 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 24/21 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 24/20 Rain 80

Jeju 24/23 Rain 80

Daegu 25/21 Sunny 60

Busan 24/21 Rain 80

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!