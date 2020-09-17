Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Kia halts 2 domestic plants following confirmed COVID-19 cases

All News 09:18 September 17, 2020

SEOUL, Sept. 17 (Yonhap) -- Kia Motors Corp., South Korea's second-biggest carmaker, said Thursday it has suspended two of its domestic plants as at least eight workers have been confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus.

Kia halted the operation of two plants in Gwangmyeong, just south of Seoul, from late Wednesday and sent all the plant workers home, a company spokesman said over the phone.

"As of 9 a.m. eight assembly line workers were confirmed to have been infected with the virus," he said.

Kia has eight plants in Korea -- two in Gwangmyeong, three in Hwaseong and three in Gwangju -- and seven overseas ones -- three in China and one each in the United States, Slovakia, Mexico and India. Their overall capacity is 3.84 million units.

