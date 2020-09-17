FM departs for Vietnam for talks about fast-track entry program for S. Koreans
SEOUL, Sept. 17 (Yonhap) -- Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha departed for Vietnam on Thursday for talks with her counterpart expected to focus on creating an expedited entry system for essential travelers from South Korea.
"There still remain a lot of parts that should be coordinated," she told reporters ahead of her departure from Incheon International Airport when asked about the prospect of a special entry system. "Agreement has not been reached yet about anti-virus measures we are thinking of and they believe are necessary."
Kang also said that she will use the trip to work out ways to revitalize people-to-people exchanges with Hanoi, a key partner for Seoul's New Southern Policy aimed at deepening economic and other ties with Southeast Asian countries.
During the two-day trip, she will hold talks with Vietnam's Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh and plans to pay a courtesy call on Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.
The two sides will also discuss cooperation in coronavirus responses and regional issues.
Kang's visit to Hanoi is her second trip abroad since the global spread of COVID-19 put a curb on diplomatic travels. She visited Germany early last month in the first such trip since the pandemic.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
