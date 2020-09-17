N.K. leader says relations with Cuba will steadily develop
SEOUL, Sept. 17 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un sent a message to Cuban President Miguel Mario Diaz-Canel Bermudez, saying he firmly believes relations between the two countries will "steadily" develop, state media reported Thursday.
The message was sent in response to a congratulatory letter that the Cuban president sent on the occasion of the North's 72nd state founding anniversary earlier this month, according to the official Korean Central News Agency.
"Kim Jong Un expressed his conviction that the traditional friendly and cooperative relations between the two countries would steadily develop in the spirit of the agreement reached at the historic meeting and talks with the president in November, 2018," KCNA said.
"He sincerely wished the Cuban president greater successes in his responsible work for firmly defending the gains of revolution and building a prosperous socialist state," it said.
In November 2018, Cuban President Bermudez visited Pyongyang for three days, during which he met with Kim and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation and expand exchanges in various fields, state media earlier said.
North Korea and Cuba have maintained close relations since establishing diplomatic ties in 1960, and they have recently stepped up efforts to strengthen bilateral ties.
