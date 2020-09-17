Battles intensify as K League nears home stretch

The bottom dwellers Incheon United earned a hard-fought 1-0 victory over FC Seoul on Wednesday, behind Song Si-woo's second-half winner, and improved to 18 points. Though still in last place, they now have the same number of points as Suwon Samsung Bluewings, who managed a scoreless draw versus Pohang Steelers on Wednesday. Incheon and Suwon have identical records of four wins, six draws and 11 losses, but Suwon remain ahead in the table for now thanks to the edge in the first tiebreaker, goals scored (18-15).

