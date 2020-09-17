KT to develop companion robot for children and elderly
SEOUL, Sept. 17 (Yonhap) -- KT Corp., a major South Korean mobile carrier, said Thursday it has signed an agreement with Kakao Corp.'s telecom unit Stage Five to develop an artificial intelligence-powered companion robot targeting children and the elderly.
Under the agreement, also signed by Taiwan-based Nuwa Robotics Corp. and the nongovernmental organization Ashoka Korea, the companies aim to release the companion robot in the first half of next year.
KT said the robot will feature basic movement, such as nodding its head and folding its arms, and also be equipped with interactive content based on the mobile carrier's smart speaker AI technology to serve as a companion to children and the elderly.
For example, the robot can be controlled by voice command and provide exercise services for children, as well as patient care services, such as providing instructions for taking medicine.
The agreement comes as KT has recently focused on developing robot-based services.
The telecom operator partnered with local restaurant franchise operator MFG Korea earlier this month to test its server robot at a restaurant in southern Seoul.
KT also bought a 10 percent stake in Hyundai Robotics Co., the largest industrial robot manufacturer in South Korea, earlier this year.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS leader RM donates 100 mln won to state-run art foundation
-
2
BTS says its years of efforts have exploded with 'Dynamite'
-
3
17 COVID-19 cases reported at major Seoul hospital
-
4
(LEAD) COVID-19 infections at major Seoul hospital increase to 23
-
5
(URGENT) S. Korea to ease social distancing in greater Seoul area for two weeks: PM
-
1
BTS says its years of efforts have exploded with 'Dynamite'
-
2
U.S. sanctions on Huawei feared to hit S. Korean chip exports to China
-
3
New virus cases in Seoul hit 51 as cluster infections continue
-
4
(2nd LD) New virus cases under 200 for 2 weeks; marked slowdown still not in sight
-
5
17 COVID-19 cases reported at major Seoul hospital
-
1
Calls to boycott 'Mulan' rise in S. Korea ahead of release
-
2
Driver who used drugs found responsible for seven-fold collision in Busan
-
3
New virus cases in Seoul hit 51 as cluster infections continue
-
4
New virus cases tick up to over 150; cluster infections back in focus
-
5
New virus cases under 200 for 2 weeks; marked slowdown still not in sight