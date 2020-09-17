Moon to give video speech in virtual U.N. session next week
SEOUL, Sept. 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in will deliver a pre-recorded video speech at the annual United Nations General Assembly session next week, Cheong Wa Dae said Thursday.
It is expected to be played during the virtual event at around 2 a.m. Wednesday (Seoul time), according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok.
Moon plans to request the international community's support for peace on the Korean Peninsula and in Northeast Asia and stress the importance of the world's solidarity in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change, he added.
The U.N. has decided to hold the 75th session of the General Assembly via video link due to virus concerns.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS leader RM donates 100 mln won to state-run art foundation
-
2
BTS says its years of efforts have exploded with 'Dynamite'
-
3
(LEAD) COVID-19 infections at major Seoul hospital increase to 23
-
4
(URGENT) S. Korea to ease social distancing in greater Seoul area for two weeks: PM
-
5
Samsung Electro-Mechanics develops world's smallest power inductor
-
1
BTS says its years of efforts have exploded with 'Dynamite'
-
2
U.S. sanctions on Huawei feared to hit S. Korean chip exports to China
-
3
New virus cases in Seoul hit 51 as cluster infections continue
-
4
(2nd LD) New virus cases under 200 for 2 weeks; marked slowdown still not in sight
-
5
(LEAD) COVID-19 infections at major Seoul hospital increase to 23
-
1
Calls to boycott 'Mulan' rise in S. Korea ahead of release
-
2
New virus cases tick up to over 150; cluster infections back in focus
-
3
Driver who used drugs found responsible for seven-fold collision in Busan
-
4
(2nd LD) New virus cases under 200 for 2 weeks; marked slowdown still not in sight
-
5
New virus cases in Seoul hit 51 as cluster infections continue