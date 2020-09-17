Samsung to produce 8K movie shot on Galaxy smartphones
SEOUL, Sept. 17 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. on Thursday said it will produce an 8K movie shot on Galaxy smartphones.
The South Korean movie titled "Untact" will be filmed on its Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 20 devices in 8K resolution with a 16:9 aspect ratio, according to Samsung, except scenes that need special camera shots.
Samsung said the project is designed to promote the 8K technology and its ecosystem to consumers.
8K refers to the highest-resolution standard for content creation, which offers four times the number of pixels of a 4K UHD screen and 16 times that of a full HD screen.
"Untact" is a romance movie written and directed by Kim Jee-woon, who is known for making films like "The Good, The Bad, The Weird" (2008) and Hollywood action thriller "the Last Stand" (2013). Actress Kim Go-eun and actor Kim Ju-hun will lead the cast.
Samsung said it will open two 8K cinemas in Seoul next month to show the movie on its QLED 8K TV. The film can also be seen on online channels, like YouTube.
The tech giant said its 8K movie theaters will run on a reservation system to accommodate only a small group of people.
