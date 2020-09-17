Spoiler alert: how KBO's bottom-feeders are trying to wreak havoc on pennant race

On that same day, only one of the top five teams won. The Eagles walked off on the third-ranked LG Twins, with Jung Jin-ho getting hit by a Go Woo-suk pitch with the bases loaded in the bottom of the 10th to complete a rally from a 5-1 deficit. The Lions got six shutout innings from starter David Buchanan as they blanked the Wiz 7-0. The Lotte Giants, ranked seventh and fading from postseason contention, beat the No. 2 club Kiwoom Heroes 8-5 to snap their four-game slide against the Heroes.

