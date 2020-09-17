S. Korea OKs remote access to networks by employees of financial firms
SEOUL, Sept. 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's financial watchdog said Thursday that it will allow employees of financial companies to remotely access internal networks, paving the way for a work-at-home system amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The move came seven months after the Financial Supervisory Services (FSS) granted remote access to networks by essential financial personnel on a temporary basis.
Currently, financial companies are required to separate their networks to try to prevent any potential security breaches by hackers.
The watchdog has revised regulations on network separation to ensure employees of financial companies can access their work systems remotely at any time.
Still, financial companies need to maintain strengthened network security in case their employees work at home.
The measure is set to take effect next month.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS leader RM donates 100 mln won to state-run art foundation
-
2
BTS says its years of efforts have exploded with 'Dynamite'
-
3
BTS delivers 'Dynamite' performance on 'America's Got Talent'
-
4
(LEAD) COVID-19 infections at major Seoul hospital increase to 23
-
5
(URGENT) S. Korea to ease social distancing in greater Seoul area for two weeks: PM
-
1
BTS says its years of efforts have exploded with 'Dynamite'
-
2
U.S. sanctions on Huawei feared to hit S. Korean chip exports to China
-
3
Driver who used drugs found responsible for seven-fold collision in Busan
-
4
New virus cases in Seoul hit 51 as cluster infections continue
-
5
(2nd LD) New virus cases under 200 for 2 weeks; marked slowdown still not in sight
-
1
Calls to boycott 'Mulan' rise in S. Korea ahead of release
-
2
New virus cases tick up to over 150; cluster infections back in focus
-
3
Driver who used drugs found responsible for seven-fold collision in Busan
-
4
(2nd LD) New virus cases under 200 for 2 weeks; marked slowdown still not in sight
-
5
N. Korea's SLBM test barge gone in possible sign of impending test: 38 North