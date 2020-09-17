S. Korea ready to hold reunion of separated families with N. Korea at any time
SEOUL, Sept. 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea is ready to hold reunions of families separated by the 1950-53 Korean War at anytime if there is an agreement with North Korea, a unification ministry official said Thursday.
On Wednesday, Unification Minister Lee In-young told reporters during his trip to Panmunjom that he hopes to hold a "small-scale" reunion of war-torn families at the truce village as soon as concerns over the coronavirus pandemic ease.
"We are fully prepared to hold a reunion of separated families at anytime if an agreement is reached between the South and the North," a ministry official told reporters on condition of anonymity.
The official also said the ministry is ready to hold reunions by video links as well.
The two Koreas last held face-to-face reunions of war-torn families in August 2018 at the Mount Kumgang resort on the North's east coast.
South Korea has sought to hold video reunions ever since and secured relevant sanctions exemptions on equipment to be sent to the North last year, but no progress has been made amid strained inter-Korean relations.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS leader RM donates 100 mln won to state-run art foundation
-
2
BTS says its years of efforts have exploded with 'Dynamite'
-
3
BTS delivers 'Dynamite' performance on 'America's Got Talent'
-
4
(LEAD) COVID-19 infections at major Seoul hospital increase to 23
-
5
(URGENT) S. Korea to ease social distancing in greater Seoul area for two weeks: PM
-
1
BTS says its years of efforts have exploded with 'Dynamite'
-
2
U.S. sanctions on Huawei feared to hit S. Korean chip exports to China
-
3
Driver who used drugs found responsible for seven-fold collision in Busan
-
4
New virus cases in Seoul hit 51 as cluster infections continue
-
5
(2nd LD) New virus cases under 200 for 2 weeks; marked slowdown still not in sight
-
1
New virus cases tick up to over 150; cluster infections back in focus
-
2
Calls to boycott 'Mulan' rise in S. Korea ahead of release
-
3
Driver who used drugs found responsible for seven-fold collision in Busan
-
4
(LEAD) New virus cases tick up to over 150; cluster infections back in focus
-
5
(2nd LD) Moon sends letter to Suga, proposes efforts to improve ties