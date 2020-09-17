New BTS documentary to hit S. Korean cinemas next week
SEOUL, Sept. 17 (Yonhap) -- A new feature-length documentary film on K-pop group BTS will hit theaters next week in South Korea following a postponement due to a resurgence of the new coronavirus across the country, multiplex chain CGV announced Thursday.
"Break The Silence: The Movie" will be released on Sept. 24 exclusively at CGV theaters in South Korea, according to CGV.
The release was initially scheduled for Sept. 10 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 situation.
The fourth documentary on the global K-pop superstar also opened in theaters in over 70 countries on Sept. 10, with a rollout in an additional 40-plus regions on Sept. 24.
The film produced by Big Hit Three Sixty, a subsidiary of the band's agency, Big Hit Entertainment, chronicles the group during its 2019 "Love Yourself: Speak Yourself" world tour through the United States, Europe and Asia.
