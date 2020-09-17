Moon to meet Buddhist leaders over coronavirus response
SEOUL, Sept. 17 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in has invited a group of Buddhist community leaders to Cheong Wa Dae this week for discussions on efforts to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, his office said Thursday.
In the session to open at 11 a.m. Friday, Moon is expected to express his appreciation for cooperation by South Korea's Buddhist community in the antivirus fight, including the decision to suspend Buddhist services and other formal events.
Moon will likely request continued support for the government's campaign especially during the Chuseok holiday period to start at the end of this month.
It would be the second time for the president to host such a group meeting with Buddhist leaders at Cheong Wa Dae after the one in July last year.
Moon has actively sought to strengthen communication with local religious sectors in connection with the virus issue.
In August, he invited Roman Catholic and Protestant church leaders, separately, to his office, as some churches in Seoul and nearby areas emerged as sources of cluster infections.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS leader RM donates 100 mln won to state-run art foundation
-
2
BTS says its years of efforts have exploded with 'Dynamite'
-
3
BTS delivers 'Dynamite' performance on 'America's Got Talent'
-
4
(LEAD) COVID-19 infections at major Seoul hospital increase to 23
-
5
(URGENT) S. Korea to ease social distancing in greater Seoul area for two weeks: PM
-
1
BTS says its years of efforts have exploded with 'Dynamite'
-
2
U.S. sanctions on Huawei feared to hit S. Korean chip exports to China
-
3
Driver who used drugs found responsible for seven-fold collision in Busan
-
4
New virus cases in Seoul hit 51 as cluster infections continue
-
5
(2nd LD) New virus cases under 200 for 2 weeks; marked slowdown still not in sight
-
1
New virus cases tick up to over 150; cluster infections back in focus
-
2
Calls to boycott 'Mulan' rise in S. Korea ahead of release
-
3
Driver who used drugs found responsible for seven-fold collision in Busan
-
4
(LEAD) New virus cases tick up to over 150; cluster infections back in focus
-
5
(2nd LD) Moon sends letter to Suga, proposes efforts to improve ties