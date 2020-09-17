Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1

All News 15:40 September 17, 2020

SEOUL, Sept. 17 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.

SBC 10,050 DN 100
LotteFood 307,500 DN 1,500
KCC 158,000 UP 10,500
SKBP 170,500 UP 500
SKNetworks 5,000 0
Daesang 26,750 DN 250
Hyundai M&F INS 22,700 DN 200
NEXENTIRE 5,650 UP 260
CHONGKUNDANG 182,500 0
AmoreG 50,900 DN 100
HyundaiMtr 184,000 UP 500
ORION Holdings 13,000 UP 100
DOOSAN 48,700 DN 1,300
DaelimInd 81,200 DN 1,800
SK hynix 82,200 UP 700
CJ LOGISTICS 179,500 UP 2,000
Youngpoong 487,500 DN 2,000
Yuhan 66,400 DN 2,000
Donga Socio Holdings 111,500 DN 1,000
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP16100 UP350
KiaMtr 48,500 UP 1,750
HyundaiEng&Const 32,200 DN 200
CUCKOO HOMESYS 41,200 UP 650
SamsungF&MIns 187,500 DN 2,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 37,350 DN 1,000
Kogas 25,050 UP 50
DB HiTek 36,750 DN 850
Hanwha 26,900 DN 300
CJ 84,900 DN 1,100
JWPHARMA 37,950 DN 900
LGInt 16,500 DN 450
DongkukStlMill 6,200 UP 80
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 64,500 DN 900
ShinhanGroup 28,550 DN 150
HITEJINRO 37,150 DN 800
BoryungPharm 16,700 DN 800
L&L 11,450 UP 200
LOTTE Fine Chem 51,000 UP 600
HYUNDAI STEEL 25,250 0
Shinsegae 218,500 UP 500
(MORE)

