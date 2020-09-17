Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

All News 15:40 September 17, 2020

Nongshim 337,000 DN 5,500
SGBC 28,700 DN 100
Hyosung 75,000 DN 2,200
LOTTE 30,200 DN 200
BukwangPharm 32,850 DN 1,000
ILJIN MATERIALS 48,300 DN 1,000
TaekwangInd 694,000 UP 10,000
SsangyongCement 5,700 UP 30
KAL 18,900 DN 300
YUNGJIN PHARM 9,060 DN 180
LG Corp. 80,800 UP 2,600
POSCO CHEMICAL 86,700 DN 800
KUMHOTIRE 4,180 UP 345
SPC SAMLIP 62,300 DN 600
SAMSUNG SDS 179,000 UP 1,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 23,300 DN 150
Binggrae 56,600 DN 500
GCH Corp 25,900 DN 550
LotteChilsung 93,500 DN 700
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,770 DN 150
POSCO 190,000 UP 1,000
DB INSURANCE 45,750 UP 50
SamsungElec 59,500 DN 1,500
NHIS 9,320 DN 210
SK Discovery 73,000 DN 600
LS 58,300 DN 2,500
GC Corp 253,000 DN 6,500
GS E&C 25,050 DN 450
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 26,900 DN 300
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 445,500 DN 4,000
KPIC 158,500 DN 1,000
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 9,120 DN 60
SKC 86,000 DN 2,600
GS Retail 33,250 DN 600
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 42,500 UP 100
KSOE 86,000 DN 400
OCI 61,900 DN 3,500
Ottogi 578,000 DN 7,000
LS ELECTRIC 58,800 DN 1,100
KorZinc 394,500 DN 3,000
(MORE)

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
