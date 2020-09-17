KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
F&F 87,500 DN 2,700
MERITZ SECU 3,280 DN 5
HtlShilla 76,500 UP 1,900
Hanmi Science 58,700 DN 100
SamsungElecMech 138,500 DN 2,000
Hanssem 102,000 UP 2,100
IlyangPharm 70,800 DN 3,900
TAEYOUNG E&C 21,600 0
IS DONGSEO 41,700 DN 1,350
S-Oil 55,000 DN 600
LG Innotek 162,000 DN 6,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 204,500 DN 1,000
HMM 7,300 DN 150
HYUNDAI WIA 43,350 DN 300
HyundaiMipoDock 30,400 DN 450
SamsungHvyInd 5,420 DN 90
SYC 61,600 DN 1,500
KumhoPetrochem 98,100 DN 2,400
Mobis 242,000 DN 500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 26,700 DN 400
HDC HOLDINGS 11,200 DN 450
S-1 87,300 DN 1,200
Hanchem 148,000 0
DWS 23,650 DN 550
UNID 47,350 DN 1,250
KEPCO 20,450 DN 50
SamsungSecu 31,400 DN 400
KG DONGBU STL 13,000 DN 500
SKTelecom 244,000 UP 1,000
S&T MOTIV 53,000 DN 1,100
HyundaiElev 41,400 DN 650
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 21,850 DN 250
Hanon Systems 13,450 UP 850
SK 211,500 DN 3,500
DAEKYO 3,965 DN 40
GKL 12,700 0
Handsome 30,000 DN 250
Asiana Airlines 3,905 DN 50
COWAY 79,400 DN 100
LOTTE SHOPPING 80,100 DN 1,300
