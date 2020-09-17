Moon visits Changwon industrial complex over New Deal project
SEOUL, Sept. 17 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in made a visit to a major industrial complex in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province, Thursday as part of his on-site activities associated with the Korean-version New Deal drive.
The president toured the factories of Taelim Industrial Co. and Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co. in the National Industrial Complex in Changwon.
Located 300 kilometers south of Seoul, the complex is one of the seven industrial sites nationwide which the government plans to transform into "smart green industrial complexes" in the initial phase of the initiative.
They refer to eco-friendly, high-tech industrial complexes designed to enhance productivity, while reducing the emission of toxic materials.
The government aims to create a total of 15 smart green industrial towns nationwide by 2025 with an investment of 3.2 trillion won (US$2.7 billion), in which 33,000 "good quality jobs" would be created, according to Cheong Wa Dae.
Digital and green are two keywords of the Moon administration's New Deal project aimed at preparing for the post-coronavirus era, helping revitalize the economy and turning South Korea into a "pace-setting" nation.
The government has picked 10 main programs -- data dam, artificial intelligence government, smart medicare infrastructure, green remodeling, green energy, environment-friendly future mobility, green smart school, digital twin, SOC digitalization and smart green industrial complex.
