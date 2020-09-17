S. Korean Bond Yields on Sep. 17, 2020
All News 16:30 September 17, 2020
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.705 0.700 +0.5
3-year TB 0.914 0.910 +0.4
10-year TB 1.508 1.485 +2.3
2-year MSB 0.835 0.831 +0.4
3-year CB (AA-) 2.236 2.233 +0.3
91-day CD 0.630 0.630 0.0
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
BTS leader RM donates 100 mln won to state-run art foundation
-
2
BTS says its years of efforts have exploded with 'Dynamite'
-
3
BTS delivers 'Dynamite' performance on 'America's Got Talent'
-
4
(LEAD) COVID-19 infections at major Seoul hospital increase to 23
-
5
(URGENT) S. Korea to ease social distancing in greater Seoul area for two weeks: PM
Most Saved
-
1
BTS says its years of efforts have exploded with 'Dynamite'
-
2
U.S. sanctions on Huawei feared to hit S. Korean chip exports to China
-
3
Driver who used drugs found responsible for seven-fold collision in Busan
-
4
New virus cases in Seoul hit 51 as cluster infections continue
-
5
(2nd LD) New virus cases under 200 for 2 weeks; marked slowdown still not in sight
-
1
New virus cases tick up to over 150; cluster infections back in focus
-
2
Calls to boycott 'Mulan' rise in S. Korea ahead of release
-
3
Driver who used drugs found responsible for seven-fold collision in Busan
-
4
(LEAD) New virus cases tick up to over 150; cluster infections back in focus
-
5
(2nd LD) Moon sends letter to Suga, proposes efforts to improve ties