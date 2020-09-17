Yonhap News Summary
Moon visits Changwon industrial complex over New Deal project
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in made a visit to a major industrial complex in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province, Thursday as part of his on-site activities associated with the Korean-version New Deal drive.
The president toured the factories of Taelim Industrial Co. and Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co. in the National Industrial Complex in Changwon.
SUV driver drunk and speeding at time of crash into U.S. military vehicle: police
SEOUL -- The driver of a South Korean sport utility vehicle involved in a deadly crash into a U.S. armored vehicle in Pocheon, Gyeonggi Province, last month has been found to be intoxicated and speeding at the time of the accident, police said Thursday.
On Aug. 30, the SUV rear-ended the U.S. armored vehicle at around 9:30 p.m. on a Hantan River bridge in Pocheon, about 50 kilometers northeast of Seoul, killing all four SUV occupants in their 50s and slightly injuring an American soldier in his 20s.
Moon to meet Buddhist leaders over coronavirus response
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in has invited a group of Buddhist community leaders to Cheong Wa Dae this week for discussions on efforts to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, his office said Thursday.
In the session to open at 11 a.m. Friday, Moon is expected to express his appreciation for cooperation by South Korea's Buddhist community in the antivirus fight, including the decision to suspend Buddhist services and other formal events.
(2nd LD) New virus cases tick up to over 150; cluster infections back in focus
SEOUL -- South Korea reported an uptick in daily new infections of the novel coronavirus Thursday due to sporadic cluster outbreaks and untraceable cases.
The country added 153 more COVID-19 cases, including 145 local infections, raising the total caseload to 22,657, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
S. Korea ready to hold reunion of separated families with N. Korea at any time
SEOUL -- South Korea is ready to hold reunions of families separated by the 1950-53 Korean War at anytime if there is an agreement with North Korea, a unification ministry official said Thursday.
On Wednesday, Unification Minister Lee In-young told reporters during his trip to Panmunjom that he hopes to hold a "small-scale" reunion of war-torn families at the truce village as soon as concerns over the coronavirus pandemic ease.
Parcel delivery workers threaten to refuse to sort parcels in protest of overwork
SEOUL -- Some 4,000 parcel delivery workers will refuse to sort parcels in protest of heavy workloads ahead of the Chuseok holiday, a civic advocacy group said Thursday.
The civic task force working for the rights of delivery workers and associated with the progressive Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU) said that the parcel delivery workers will stop sorting out parcels starting from Monday if their demand for additional manpower goes unmet.
S. Korea, U.S., Japan should work together against assertive China: Knapper
SEOUL -- South Korea, the United States and Japan should work together to protect shared liberal values against Chinese threats undermining such principles, a U.S. State Department official said Thursday.
Marc Knapper, deputy assistant secretary of state for Korea and Japan, made the remark as he expressed hope for Seoul and Tokyo to mend their ties badly frayed over wartime history so as to promote trilateral cooperation for security in the region.
TWICE tops 2 Japanese music charts with new compilation album
SEOUL -- K-pop girl group TWICE debuted at the top of two daily music charts in Japan with its latest compilation album "#TWICE3," according to its agency Thursday.
The record, which repackages the group's past Korean and Japanese hits, topped Oricon's Daily Albums chart by scoring 67,808 points, JYP Entertainment said, citing Oricon data.
Seoul stocks dip over 1 pct on profit-taking
SEOUL, Sept. 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks decreased more than 1 percent Thursday, as more investors turned to profit-taking that stemmed from tech valuation concerns. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) dropped 29.75 points, or 1.22 percent, to close at 2,406.17.
