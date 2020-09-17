Go to Contents Go to Navigation

PM stresses dialogue and cooperation in letter to new Japanese leader

All News 17:16 September 17, 2020

SEOUL, Sept. 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun sent a congratulatory letter to new Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Thursday, expressing his wish to bolster bilateral relations.

In the letter, Chung proposed that the two countries strengthen dialogue and cooperation to pursue future-oriented relations in accordance with a new era, according to Chung's office.

Chung also said he expects both countries to boost reciprocal economic cooperation and social and cultural exchanges, widen coordination in the fight against the coronavirus and deepen their friendly relationship.

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun speaks during a Cabinet meeting in Seoul on Sept. 15, 2020. (Yonhap)

nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#PM Japan letter
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!