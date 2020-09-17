PM stresses dialogue and cooperation in letter to new Japanese leader
SEOUL, Sept. 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun sent a congratulatory letter to new Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Thursday, expressing his wish to bolster bilateral relations.
In the letter, Chung proposed that the two countries strengthen dialogue and cooperation to pursue future-oriented relations in accordance with a new era, according to Chung's office.
Chung also said he expects both countries to boost reciprocal economic cooperation and social and cultural exchanges, widen coordination in the fight against the coronavirus and deepen their friendly relationship.
