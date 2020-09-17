Renault Samsung mulls halting plant amid pandemic
SEOUL, Sept. 17 (Yonhap) -- Renault Samsung Motors Corp. said Thursday it is considering suspending its sole plant in South Korea for several days next month on lower demand amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Renault Samsung is considering halting the operation of the Busan plant, 450 kilometers southeast of Seoul, for three to four days after the Chuseok holiday, which starts on Sept. 30 and lasts through Oct. 5, to control inventories amid weak sales, a company spokesman said over the phone.
The company and its labor union are in wage and collective agreement talks for the year of 2020.
From January to August, Renault Samsung's sales plunged 27 percent to 84,158 vehicles from 114,705 units in the year-ago period.
The company's current passenger car lineup includes the all-electric SM3 Z.E. sedan, the SM6 sedan, the XM3 SUV and the QM6 SUV.
Renault holds an 81 percent stake in Renault Samsung.
