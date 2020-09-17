Samsung heir Lee met Japanese ambassador: sources
SEOUL, Sept. 17 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong met with Japanese Ambassador to Seoul Koji Tomita last week to discuss various topics, including an easing of entry restrictions for businesspeople, diplomatic sources said Thursday.
South Korea and Japan have imposed entry curbs over coronavirus concerns, further dampening bilateral exchanges already strained by disputes over wartime forced labor.
"Ambassador Tomita is said to have met Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong as part of his diplomatic activities and they apparently talked about various things," a diplomatic source said.
During the meeting, which took place over a meal on Sept. 10, Lee is believed to have explained the difficulties faced by businesses due to the entry restrictions.
Seoul and Tokyo have been in talks to ease the entry restrictions for business travelers since July but no progress has been reported.
