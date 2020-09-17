N. Korea has 'small number' of nuclear weapons: US general
WASHINGTON, Sept. 17 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has developed a "small number" of nuclear weapons, the vice chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff said Thursday.
Gen. John Hyten told a virtual forum that the specific numbers were "classified" and in many ways hard to understand.
"But a small number is a confident characterization of nuclear capabilities that can threaten their neighbors or the United States," he said in a symposium hosted by the National Defense University's Center for the Study of Weapons of Mass Destruction.
The U.S. has never officially discussed its assessment of North Korea's nuclear capabilities, but many have said the communist state may possess more than 70 nuclear warheads, given that it may have started developing nuclear weapons as early as the early 1990s.
North Korea has conducted a total of six nuclear tests, between October 2006 and September 2017.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS leader RM donates 100 mln won to state-run art foundation
-
2
BTS delivers 'Dynamite' performance on 'America's Got Talent'
-
3
(URGENT) S. Korea to ease social distancing in greater Seoul area for two weeks: PM
-
4
Celltrion's COVID-19 treatment candidate gets nod for further clinical trials
-
5
(LEAD) COVID-19 infections at major Seoul hospital increase to 23
-
1
U.S. sanctions on Huawei feared to hit S. Korean chip exports to China
-
2
Driver who used drugs found responsible for seven-fold collision in Busan
-
3
New virus cases in Seoul hit 51 as cluster infections continue
-
4
(2nd LD) New virus cases under 200 for 2 weeks; marked slowdown still not in sight
-
5
(LEAD) COVID-19 infections at major Seoul hospital increase to 23
-
1
Celltrion's COVID-19 treatment candidate gets nod for further clinical trials
-
2
New virus cases tick up to over 150; cluster infections back in focus
-
3
Calls to boycott 'Mulan' rise in S. Korea ahead of release
-
4
(LEAD) New virus cases tick up to over 150; cluster infections back in focus
-
5
Untraceable virus cases hit fresh record high of 26.4 pct in S. Korea