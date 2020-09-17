Go to Contents Go to Navigation

N. Korea has 'small number' of nuclear weapons: US general

All News 22:08 September 17, 2020

WASHINGTON, Sept. 17 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has developed a "small number" of nuclear weapons, the vice chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff said Thursday.

Gen. John Hyten told a virtual forum that the specific numbers were "classified" and in many ways hard to understand.

"But a small number is a confident characterization of nuclear capabilities that can threaten their neighbors or the United States," he said in a symposium hosted by the National Defense University's Center for the Study of Weapons of Mass Destruction.

The U.S. has never officially discussed its assessment of North Korea's nuclear capabilities, but many have said the communist state may possess more than 70 nuclear warheads, given that it may have started developing nuclear weapons as early as the early 1990s.

North Korea has conducted a total of six nuclear tests, between October 2006 and September 2017.

bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#US #North Korea #nuclear weapons
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!