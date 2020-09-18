Pianist Son Yeol-eum pledges organ donation
SEOUL, Sept. 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korean pianist Son Yeol-eum has pledged to donate her organs as part of efforts to boost public awareness of the practice, the Ministry of Health and Welfare said Friday.
Son has written an organ donation pledge, or a promise to donate her organs after death, which can be made online, by mail or by fax, the ministry said.
The ministry has been publishing images of people joining an organ donation campaign on social media since July 24 in an effort to encourage more people to participate.
As of last year, only 450 brain-dead people had donated their organs, though more than 40,000 South Korean are on a waiting list to receive organ transplants, according to ministry data.
South Korea's donation rate of the brain dead per 1 million people came to 8.68, much lower than 48.9 for Spain and 36.9 for the United States.
(END)
-
1
BTS leader RM donates 100 mln won to state-run art foundation
-
2
BTS delivers 'Dynamite' performance on 'America's Got Talent'
-
3
(URGENT) S. Korea to ease social distancing in greater Seoul area for two weeks: PM
-
4
Celltrion's COVID-19 treatment candidate gets nod for further clinical trials
-
5
(LEAD) COVID-19 infections at major Seoul hospital increase to 23
-
1
U.S. sanctions on Huawei feared to hit S. Korean chip exports to China
-
2
Driver who used drugs found responsible for seven-fold collision in Busan
-
3
New virus cases in Seoul hit 51 as cluster infections continue
-
4
(2nd LD) New virus cases under 200 for 2 weeks; marked slowdown still not in sight
-
5
(LEAD) COVID-19 infections at major Seoul hospital increase to 23
-
1
Celltrion's COVID-19 treatment candidate gets nod for further clinical trials
-
2
Ex-Trump chief of staff says there'll be 'deal of some sort' with N. Korea if Trump wins reelection
-
3
New virus cases tick up to over 150; cluster infections back in focus
-
4
Untraceable virus cases hit fresh record high of 26.4 pct in S. Korea
-
5
SUV driver drunk and speeding at time of crash into U.S. military vehicle: police