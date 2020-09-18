Samsung launches Galaxy Z Fold 2 in global markets
SEOUL, Sept. 18 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. said Friday it has officially launched its new foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Fold 2, in global markets as the South Korean tech giant expects brisk sales of the device.
The Galaxy Z Fold 2 is available in major markets in North America, Asia and Europe. It is also set to hit shelves in 80 countries by end-October, which is about twice as many as the number of countries that sold its predecessor, the Galaxy Fold, last year.
The Galaxy Z Fold 2 is Samsung's third foldable smartphone that was officially introduced on Sept. 1. It features a 7.6-inch main screen when unfolded, while having a 6.2-inch cover display.
Due to the pandemic, Samsung said launching events and promotional activities will vary in each country depending on virus situations.
In South Korea, the latest book-like folding phone will go on sale Wednesday due to a large number of preorders.
Samsung said it received 80,000 preorders for the Galaxy Z Fold 2 during the five-day early sales period. In South Korea, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 comes with a price tag of 2.398 million won (US$2,040).
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS leader RM donates 100 mln won to state-run art foundation
-
2
BTS delivers 'Dynamite' performance on 'America's Got Talent'
-
3
(URGENT) S. Korea to ease social distancing in greater Seoul area for two weeks: PM
-
4
Celltrion's COVID-19 treatment candidate gets nod for further clinical trials
-
5
(LEAD) COVID-19 infections at major Seoul hospital increase to 23
-
1
New virus cases in Seoul hit 51 as cluster infections continue
-
2
U.S. sanctions on Huawei feared to hit S. Korean chip exports to China
-
3
Driver who used drugs found responsible for seven-fold collision in Busan
-
4
(LEAD) Reining in COVID-19 cases during Chuseok key agenda for S. Korea
-
5
(2nd LD) New virus cases under 200 for 2 weeks; marked slowdown still not in sight
-
1
Celltrion's COVID-19 treatment candidate gets nod for further clinical trials
-
2
Ex-Trump chief of staff says there'll be 'deal of some sort' with N. Korea if Trump wins reelection
-
3
Untraceable virus cases hit fresh record high of 26.4 pct in S. Korea
-
4
New virus cases tick up to over 150; cluster infections back in focus
-
5
SUV driver drunk and speeding at time of crash into U.S. military vehicle: police