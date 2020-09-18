BTS to release four evening-friendly remixes of 'Dynamite'
SEOUL, Sept. 18 (Yonhap) -- K-pop giant BTS plans to release four additional remix tracks of its smash hit single "Dynamite" on Friday, according to its label-management agency Big Hit Entertainment.
BTS will drop the "Slow Jam," "Midnight," "Retro" and "Bedroom" remixes of the song digitally at 1 p.m. (Korea time) on major streaming services, Big Hit announced on Weverse, a fan community-mobile commerce platform for the company's artists.
Rearrangements of the latest remixes will present soothing and relaxing sounds suitable for late night listening, according to Big Hit.
The new releases bring the total number of "Dynamite" versions up to nine. Besides the original disco-pop track, the band also dropped four remixes -- "Acoustic," "EDM," "Tropical" and "Poolside" versions -- late last month.
The South Korean boy band made history by becoming the country's first recording artist to top Billboard's Hot 100 singles chart with its latest single. The previous highest-charting South Korean artist was soloist PSY, whose 2012 viral hit "Gangnam Style" peaked at the No. 2 spot.
"Dynamite" took the top position on Billboard's main singles chart for the second-straight week last week, becoming the 20th song in history to have remained on top in its second week following a No. 1 debut. The track stood at No. 2 on the Hot 100 chart this week.
