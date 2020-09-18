Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 September 18, 2020

SEOUL, Sept. 18 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 24/17 Sunny 10

Incheon 23/19 Sunny 0

Suwon 25/18 Sunny 0

Cheongju 25/18 Cloudy 0

Daejeon 25/18 Cloudy 0

Chuncheon 25/16 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 26/18 Cloudy 0

Jeonju 25/18 Cloudy 0

Gwangju 24/18 Cloudy 10

Jeju 24/19 Rain 20

Daegu 25/19 Cloudy 0

Busan 24/19 Rain 20

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!