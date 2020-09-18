Friday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 September 18, 2020
SEOUL, Sept. 18 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 24/17 Sunny 10
Incheon 23/19 Sunny 0
Suwon 25/18 Sunny 0
Cheongju 25/18 Cloudy 0
Daejeon 25/18 Cloudy 0
Chuncheon 25/16 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 26/18 Cloudy 0
Jeonju 25/18 Cloudy 0
Gwangju 24/18 Cloudy 10
Jeju 24/19 Rain 20
Daegu 25/19 Cloudy 0
Busan 24/19 Rain 20
(END)
