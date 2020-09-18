Top diplomats of S. Korea, Vietnam to hold talks on easing of COVID-19 entry curbs, bilateral ties
SEOUL/HANOI, Sept. 18 (Yonhap) -- The top diplomats of South Korea and Vietnam were set to hold talks in Hanoi on Friday to discuss the easing of coronavirus entry restrictions for essential business travelers, bilateral relations and other issues, officials said.
During the talks, Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and her Vietnamese counterpart, Pham Binh Minh, are expected to focus on crafting a "fast-track" program that would allow businesspeople to use a streamlined entry procedure in exception to stringent COVID-19 entry restrictions.
Kang is likely to use the meeting to ask for Vietnam's support for Seoul's efforts to resume stalled dialogue with Pyongyang and reiterate her government's commitment to firming up ties with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations under its New Southern Policy.
On Thursday, Kang began her two-day trip and paid a courtesy call on Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.
At the meeting with Phuc, Kang stressed the need to install the fast-track entry program, noting that small and midsized South Korean enterprises have had difficulties due to the entry restrictions.
Phuc said that a domestic review is under way to craft measures to allow South Korean businesspeople to enter Vietnam under "more advantageous" conditions.
Later in the day, Kang plans to meet Park Hang-seo, the South Korean head coach of the Vietnamese men's national football team, and hold talks with South Korean residents in the country.
Kang's visit to Hanoi marks her second trip abroad since the global spread of COVID-19 triggered restrictions on diplomatic trips. The minister visited Germany early last month in her first such trip since the pandemic early this year.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS leader RM donates 100 mln won to state-run art foundation
-
2
BTS delivers 'Dynamite' performance on 'America's Got Talent'
-
3
(URGENT) S. Korea to ease social distancing in greater Seoul area for two weeks: PM
-
4
Celltrion's COVID-19 treatment candidate gets nod for further clinical trials
-
5
(LEAD) COVID-19 infections at major Seoul hospital increase to 23
-
1
New virus cases in Seoul hit 51 as cluster infections continue
-
2
U.S. sanctions on Huawei feared to hit S. Korean chip exports to China
-
3
Driver who used drugs found responsible for seven-fold collision in Busan
-
4
(LEAD) Reining in COVID-19 cases during Chuseok key agenda for S. Korea
-
5
(2nd LD) New virus cases under 200 for 2 weeks; marked slowdown still not in sight
-
1
Celltrion's COVID-19 treatment candidate gets nod for further clinical trials
-
2
Ex-Trump chief of staff says there'll be 'deal of some sort' with N. Korea if Trump wins reelection
-
3
Untraceable virus cases hit fresh record high of 26.4 pct in S. Korea
-
4
SUV driver drunk and speeding at time of crash into U.S. military vehicle: police
-
5
(LEAD) New virus cases tick up to over 150; cluster infections back in focus