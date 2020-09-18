(LEAD) Top diplomats of S. Korea, Vietnam hold talks on easing of COVID-19 entry curbs, bilateral ties
By Song Sang-ho
SEOUL/HANOI, Sept. 18 (Yonhap) -- The top diplomats of South Korea and Vietnam held talks in Hanoi on Friday to discuss the easing of coronavirus entry restrictions for essential business travelers, bilateral ties and regional issues, officials said.
Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and her Vietnamese counterpart, Pham Binh Minh, exchanged their views on crafting a "fast-track" entry program for businesspeople traveling between the two countries and South Korea's cooperation with Vietnam as well as the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).
"With support from Vietnam, this year's ASEAN chair country, we would like to create momentum to develop not only relations between the two countries, but also South Korea's ties with ASEAN," Kang said in her opening remarks.
Noting that Kang is the first foreign top diplomat to officially visit Vietnam since the COVID-19 outbreak, Minh said that Kang's visit attests to the good relations between the two countries.
Kang was also expected to use the meeting to ask for Vietnam's support for Seoul's efforts to resume stalled dialogue with Pyongyang and reiterate her government's commitment to firming up ties with ASEAN under its New Southern Policy.
Upon her arrival in Hanoi on Thursday for a two-day visit, Kang paid a courtesy call on Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.
At the meeting with Phuc, Kang stressed the need to install the fast-track entry program, noting that small and midsized South Korean enterprises have had difficulties due to the entry restrictions.
Phuc said that a domestic review is under way to craft measures to allow South Korean businesspeople to enter Vietnam under "more advantageous" conditions.
Later in the day, Kang plans to meet Park Hang-seo, the South Korean head coach of the Vietnamese men's national football team, and hold talks with South Korean residents in the country.
Kang's visit to Hanoi marks her second trip abroad since the global spread of COVID-19 triggered restrictions on diplomatic trips. The minister visited Germany early last month in her first such trip since the pandemic early this year.
