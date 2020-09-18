Classical, theater circles start paid online streaming services amid pandemic
SEOUL, Sept. 18 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean classical and theatrical scenes are preparing to launch paid online streaming services as part of their efforts to make profits amid the prolonged novel coronavirus pandemic.
The Korea National Opera (KNO) said Friday that it will livestream the opera "Manon," a French repertoire by Jules Massenet, on Naver TV at 7:30 p.m. next Friday.
Tickets cost 20,000 won (US$17) each, compared to 150,000 won for the most expensive seat at an in-person show.
It is the first paid online streaming show by a classical company in South Korea, according to the KNO.
The KNO said it is also planning to live broadcast its upcoming performances of "Fidelio" by Ludwig Beethoven next month and "La Boheme" by Giacomo Puccini in December.
Moreover, the National Theater Company of Korea has put the online edition of its new original series "Fireworks" on sale.
The play will be streamed online on its homepage next Friday and Saturday for 2,500 won.
The paid online streaming services have emerged as a way for the South Korean performing arts industry to survive the protracted COVID-19 pandemic.
Most production companies have complained of decreased revenues, as they have to lower seating capacity at shows or cancel their schedules due to the tightened social distancing guidelines.
The musical "Mozart!," a Korean adaptation of the German-language production of the same name, started to charge for its online version set to air on Naver TV next month.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS leader RM donates 100 mln won to state-run art foundation
-
2
BTS delivers 'Dynamite' performance on 'America's Got Talent'
-
3
(URGENT) S. Korea to ease social distancing in greater Seoul area for two weeks: PM
-
4
Celltrion's COVID-19 treatment candidate gets nod for further clinical trials
-
5
(LEAD) COVID-19 infections at major Seoul hospital increase to 23
-
1
New virus cases in Seoul hit 51 as cluster infections continue
-
2
U.S. sanctions on Huawei feared to hit S. Korean chip exports to China
-
3
Driver who used drugs found responsible for seven-fold collision in Busan
-
4
(LEAD) Reining in COVID-19 cases during Chuseok key agenda for S. Korea
-
5
(2nd LD) New virus cases under 200 for 2 weeks; marked slowdown still not in sight
-
1
Celltrion's COVID-19 treatment candidate gets nod for further clinical trials
-
2
Ex-Trump chief of staff says there'll be 'deal of some sort' with N. Korea if Trump wins reelection
-
3
Untraceable virus cases hit fresh record high of 26.4 pct in S. Korea
-
4
SUV driver drunk and speeding at time of crash into U.S. military vehicle: police
-
5
(LEAD) New virus cases under 200 for 16th day; no letup in local infections weighs on virus fight