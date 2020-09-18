Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea's trade deficit in intellectual property rights narrows on-year in H1

All News 12:00 September 18, 2020

SEOUL, Sept. 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's deficit in the trade of intellectual property rights narrowed in the first half of the year from a year earlier as patent payments by tech firms fell, central bank data showed Friday.

The country's deficit in the intellectual property account came to US$750 million in the January-June period, smaller than a shortfall of $880 million the previous year, according to preliminary data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).

Its exports of products and services subject to intellectual property right payments reached $7.4 billion in the first half, down from $7.64 billion the previous year. Its imports fell to $8.15 billion from $8.52 billion.

The BOK said the fall in the deficit came as conglomerates' payments of patents on tech products declined amid the new coronavirus pandemic.

By country, South Korea posted a shortfall of $1.85 billion in the trade of intellectual property rights with the United States.

But compared with a year earlier, the amount marked a fall from a deficit of $2.23 billion, the BOK said.

South Korea also logged a trade deficit with Japan in the cited period. The shortfall came to $220 million, smaller than a deficit of $500 million the previous year.

South Korea posted a trade surplus in intellectual property rights with China and Vietnam. Its surplus with China widened to $1.19 billion from $1.05 billion the previous year. South Korea also logged a surplus of $950 million with Vietnam, down from $1.17 billion a year earlier.

By type, South Korea posted a $1.7 billion deficit in the trade of industrial property rights but a $1.04 billion surplus in copyright-related trade, the BOK added.

S. Korea's trade deficit in intellectual property rights narrows on-year in H1 - 1

sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#intellectual property #patents
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!