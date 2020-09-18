PM dismisses allegations of COVID-19 test manipulation as untrue
SEOUL, Sept. 18 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said Friday there is no truth to allegations that the government is manipulating coronavirus test results to create a false sense of fear.
Conservative activists critical of the Moon Jae-in administration have questioned the reliability of the official coronavirus tallies, alleging the numbers are being exaggerated to discourage people from participating in anti-government rallies during the upcoming October holidays.
On Monday, Rep. Yun Hee-suk of the main opposition People Power Party falsely accused the government of disclosing only the number of confirmed infections, not the number of people tested, when more testing naturally leads to more positives.
"It is impossible for the government to even try to manipulate the number of tests or results," Chung said during a government COVID-19 response meeting. "Not only is the sampling and testing done at the level of each local government but more than 360 private medical facilities are also taking part."
South Korea's new COVID-19 cases have been in the triple digits for over a month since mid-August due mainly to cases tied to a Protestant church and political rallies in the capital city.
"It must be remembered that groundless and false allegations lower the morale of front-line health workers and create mistrust and confusion among the public," Chung said, adding that the allegations are "absolutely not true."
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS leader RM donates 100 mln won to state-run art foundation
-
2
BTS delivers 'Dynamite' performance on 'America's Got Talent'
-
3
(URGENT) S. Korea to ease social distancing in greater Seoul area for two weeks: PM
-
4
Celltrion's COVID-19 treatment candidate gets nod for further clinical trials
-
5
(LEAD) COVID-19 infections at major Seoul hospital increase to 23
-
1
New virus cases in Seoul hit 51 as cluster infections continue
-
2
U.S. sanctions on Huawei feared to hit S. Korean chip exports to China
-
3
Driver who used drugs found responsible for seven-fold collision in Busan
-
4
(LEAD) Reining in COVID-19 cases during Chuseok key agenda for S. Korea
-
5
(2nd LD) New virus cases under 200 for 2 weeks; marked slowdown still not in sight
-
1
Celltrion's COVID-19 treatment candidate gets nod for further clinical trials
-
2
Ex-Trump chief of staff says there'll be 'deal of some sort' with N. Korea if Trump wins reelection
-
3
Untraceable virus cases hit fresh record high of 26.4 pct in S. Korea
-
4
SUV driver drunk and speeding at time of crash into U.S. military vehicle: police
-
5
(LEAD) New virus cases under 200 for 16th day; no letup in local infections weighs on virus fight