Science ministry, OECD to hold videoconference to promote tech cooperation
SEOUL, Sept. 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Ministry of Science and ICT said Sunday it will hold a joint videoconference with the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) to forge closer ties in key technology sectors.
Officials from the ministry and the OECD will exchange views on the upcoming post-coronavirus digital era, and how to handle advances in neurotechnology innovations in the online workshop, which runs from Monday through Thursday.
"International cooperation in the digital tech realm will be a key issue once the pandemic crisis is resolved, along with potential changes to the trading environment and governance of new technologies," the ministry said. It said promotion of a fair trading system, protection of intellectual property and updating various industry standards will be discussed.
In the area of neurotechnology, Seoul and the Paris-based organization will deliberate on the ethical, social and economic agendas, which can cover areas such as brain-machine interface that pose complicated challenges.
"By co-hosting the conference with the OECD, which is a leader in setting global science and technology policies, South Korea can bolster its influence and play an active role in upcoming changes," the ministry said.
